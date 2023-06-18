– Baron Corbin tweeted on today’s anniversary of his Money in the Bank win back in 2017. Baron Corbin said on the moment, “Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case. Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying! That’s why!”

– Per MLB.com, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin is singing the National Anthem at Fenway Park for today’s Juneteeth ceremony at Fenway Park. She will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

– WWE released new clips for today’s new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America on A&E:



