WWE News: Baron Corbin Says Ghost Hunting Show Was His Idea, Bella Twins Celebrate YouTube Milestone, Classic Andre the Giant Footage

– Baron Corbin appeared on the Who Goes There Podcast and discussed his series Baron Corbin’s Haunted World. Corbin said that he was the one who pitched the idea of the series to WWE.

“One-hundred percent. Who’s idea do you think that was?” Corbin said (per Wrestling Inc). “I pitched it because we need stuff for the [WWE] Network all the time. I’d pitched this idea for kind of a ghost hunters show, we did two episodes, and they both aired. But they’re getting such fantastic little review that they want to do more, they want to do a live episode at one time, so that will be fun. If we can’t, I’m going to do it on my Twitch stream.”

– The Bella Twins celebrated their YouTube account hitting two million subscribers with a new video. You can check it out below:

– John Arezzi posted a clip and pics to Twitter that he shot of Andre the Giant from the 1970s. You can see them below.

Thanks to the 200 people who voted on the poll today. Winning with a majority of 48% as promised here is a clip from @TheGiant46 Andre The Giant vs. Professor Tanaka from Madison Square Garden I filmed back in the early 70s. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/wALs62QmQv — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) December 20, 2018