WWE News: Baron Corbin Taunts Fans After US Title Win, Monday’s Wrestling Birthdays
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin took to social media to taunt fans after winning the US Championship in a Triple Threat match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. Corbin, who ended AJ Styles title reign, posted:
To all you twitter cry babies out there. Hahahaha #EOD #hiac pic.twitter.com/h9T4YGI1eh
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 9, 2017
– Habby birthday to Daniel Puder (thirty-six), Stevie Richards (forty-six) and Robin Smith, aka former WWE Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin (fifty-three). Monday would also have been Eddie Guerrero’s fiftieth birthday.