WWE News; Baron Corbin Taunts Kurt Angle Ahead of WrestleMania, Full Batista vs. Undertaker Match
March 31, 2019
– Baron Corbin had a few sharp words to throw Kurt Angle’s way as they head into the final week of Angle’s in-ring career. Corbin posted to Twitter to mock Angle ahead of their WrestleMania 35 match, as you can see below:
Enjoy your last week because after next Sunday it’s Murder she wrote, puzzles and Tapioca pudding. #eod pic.twitter.com/ltv0ou07fD
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 31, 2019
– WWE posted the following full match with Batista defending the World Championship against Undertaker at from WrestleMania 23:
