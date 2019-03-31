wrestling / News

WWE News; Baron Corbin Taunts Kurt Angle Ahead of WrestleMania, Full Batista vs. Undertaker Match

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Baron Corbin had a few sharp words to throw Kurt Angle’s way as they head into the final week of Angle’s in-ring career. Corbin posted to Twitter to mock Angle ahead of their WrestleMania 35 match, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following full match with Batista defending the World Championship against Undertaker at from WrestleMania 23:

