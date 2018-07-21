Quantcast

 

WWE News: Batista Defends James Gunn After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Firing, Miz & Maryse Craft Championship Titles

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista - Guardians of the Galaxy Drax

– Batista took to Twitter to defend James Gunn after the writer/directoir was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for old offensive tweets. The WWE alumnus and actor, who plays Drax in the MCU franchise, posted to his social media account saying he’s “NOT ok with what’s happening to [Gunn].”

Disney announced on Friday that they had severed the relationship with Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, after jokes he made from 2009 to 2012 about rape and pedophilia were brought to light by several conservative personalities.

– The Miz and Maryse appeared in a new video for Good Mythical Morning with Rhett and Link, which you can see below. The video features the couple competing to make the best championship title using craft supplies:

