WWE News: Batista On His Interest In Buddy Comedy With John Cena, RAW Preview, Charlotte Flair Auctioning Off Ring Gear

– In a post on Twitter, a fan sent a message to Batista about the possibility of appearing in a buddy comedy with John Cena. Batista commented about his possible interest.

He wrote: “You and you both!”

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, as well as McIntyre’s response to Sheamus.

– Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she auctioned off her gear from WWE Superstar Spectacle.

She wrote: “The auction for my signed Superstar Spectacle gear is ending soon. It is one of VERY few items of my ring-worn gear to become available (and for an amazing cause).”