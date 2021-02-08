wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista On His Interest In Buddy Comedy With John Cena, RAW Preview, Charlotte Flair Auctioning Off Ring Gear
– In a post on Twitter, a fan sent a message to Batista about the possibility of appearing in a buddy comedy with John Cena. Batista commented about his possible interest.
He wrote: “You and you both!”
You and you both! 😂 https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, as well as McIntyre’s response to Sheamus.
– Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she auctioned off her gear from WWE Superstar Spectacle.
She wrote: “The auction for my signed Superstar Spectacle gear is ending soon. It is one of VERY few items of my ring-worn gear to become available (and for an amazing cause).”
The auction for my signed Superstar Spectacle gear is ending soon. It is one of VERY few items of my ring-worn gear to become available (and for an amazing cause). @invisiblegrlprj https://t.co/LCPeaL4PSt
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Xia Li & More Highlight WWE’s Top Instagram Pics Of the Week
- Shaul Guerrero On Original Plan For The Ascension, If She’ll Ever Go Back To WWE
- Jon Moxley Says KENTA Will Have to Answer for His Trash Talk, Still Considers Himself a Part of NJPW
- Bruce Prichard On Sgt. Slaughter Iraqi Sympathizer Angle In 1991, Comparisons To Mohammed Hassan Character