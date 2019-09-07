wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Interviewed for UUDD, Becky Lynch Is a Fruit Ninja on Straight Up Steve Austin, List This Features Meme Origins

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Batista Raw 2-25-19

– Tyler Breeze interviewed former WWE Superstar Batista on the news that he’s joining the Gears of War series with Gears 5 as a playable character in the game. You can check out that new video below.

– USA Network released another bonus clip for Straight Up Steve Austin featuring Becky Lynch. You can check out that video below.

– WWE put out a new List This! video this week showcasing the origins of five WWE memes. You can check out that video below.

