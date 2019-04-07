wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Photobombs Undertaker and Michelle McCool Pic at WrestleMania, Hall of Fame Inductees Video

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 32

– Batista (unknowingly) photobombed Michelle McCool and Undertaker at WrestleMania. McCool posted a picture from the PPV with Batista in the background, joking that he went for a “butt grab”:

WWE posted video of the Hall of Fame inductees’ appearance at the PPV, which you can see below:

