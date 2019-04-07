wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Photobombs Undertaker and Michelle McCool Pic at WrestleMania, Hall of Fame Inductees Video
April 7, 2019
– Batista (unknowingly) photobombed Michelle McCool and Undertaker at WrestleMania. McCool posted a picture from the PPV with Batista in the background, joking that he went for a “butt grab”:
WWE posted video of the Hall of Fame inductees’ appearance at the PPV, which you can see below:
