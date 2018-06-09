wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Responds To Praise From Jim Ross, Wrestlers React To Johnny Saint As UK GM, Tyson Kidd Trains With Cats
– Jim Ross recently praised Batista on his film success, and Batista responded.
Yessir, Big Man!
This is a long way from good, old @ovwrestling !
Congrats…🤠 https://t.co/ievX8Aslrk
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 8, 2018
Thanks buddy! Doesn’t seem that long ago. Always appreciated all your support https://t.co/4YG1jAmGM9
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 9, 2018
– WWE has posted a new article with superstar reactions to the news that Johnny Saint is the UK brand GM.
See what these Superstars had to say after they found out that #JohnnySaint was appointed #GM of @WWE's United Kingdom brand! #WWEUKCT https://t.co/HFjaImIE6a
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2018
– Tyson Kidd posted a photo of himself working out with his cats in a unique way.