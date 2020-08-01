WWE News: Batista Says He Isn’t Playing Bane In New Batman Movie, Keith Lee Reacts To NXT Match, Smackdown In Three Minutes

– A fan recently asked Batista about the possibility that he will play Bane in The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Batista said he tried to get the role but he won’t be in the film.

He wrote: “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

– Keith Lee posted to Twitter to react to today’s announcement that he will fight Cameron Grimes on Wednesday’s NXT.

He wrote: “I would consider this an unwise decision….and that is even with me ignoring the fallacy in your statement. BUT. Let’s offer some appreciation for the fact that Grimes has the courage to do what Kross cannot….twice. I respect that… but I am still going to dismantle you.”

I would consider this an unwise decision….and that is even with me ignoring the fallacy in your statement. BUT. Let's offer some appreciation for the fact that Grimes has the courage to do what Kross cannot….twice. I respect that… but I am still going to dismantle you. https://t.co/PTnmVEFUUi — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 1, 2020

– The WWE on FOX Youtube account posted a new video showing last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.