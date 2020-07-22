WWE News: Batista Set to Appear on UUDD Tomorrow, Shawn Michaels’ Showstopping Matches on WWE Playlist

– As previously noted, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze are competing to earn Batista for Battle of the Brands tomorrow (July 23) on UpUpDownDown at 10:00 am EST. The UUDD Twitter account has now announced that WWE Hall of Famer Batista will be appearing himself for tomorrow’s stream. You can check out that announcement below.

IT'S HAPPENING! @davebautista comes to #BOTB‼️

The Animal is attending brunch on the LIVESTREAM TOMORROW at 10am EST. What does BATISTA have to say to our GMs @XavierWoodsPhD & @MmmGorgeous?? pic.twitter.com/rVf7IkuH0Z — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 22, 2020

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels celebrates his birthday today, turning 55 years old. In celebration of his birthday, a new WWE Playlist is out showcasing Michaels’ Showstopping Matches. You can check out that video below.