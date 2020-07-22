wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Set to Appear on UUDD Tomorrow, Shawn Michaels’ Showstopping Matches on WWE Playlist

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Batista WWE Raw 2-25-19

As previously noted, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze are competing to earn Batista for Battle of the Brands tomorrow (July 23) on UpUpDownDown at 10:00 am EST. The UUDD Twitter account has now announced that WWE Hall of Famer Batista will be appearing himself for tomorrow’s stream. You can check out that announcement below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels celebrates his birthday today, turning 55 years old. In celebration of his birthday, a new WWE Playlist is out showcasing Michaels’ Showstopping Matches. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Shawn Michaels, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading