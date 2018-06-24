WWE News: Batista Slams Donald Trump Over Immigration Tweets, WWE Celebrates Tiny “Zeus” Lister’s Birthday

– Batista took issue with Donald Trump and the Republican party over Trump’s latest tweets about immigration. After Trump posted to Twitter on Sunday arguing that undocumented workers should be removed from the country without “judges or court cases,” the WWE alumnus and actor posted the following:

So illegal immigrants are the reason we have crime? 😳…so let’s throw them in prison and take their children and put them in camps! Don’t resist! This just seems so familiar somehow. 🤔 #nazipropaganda https://t.co/KfEvsqivcv — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2018

There’s a huge part of me that believes that every elected member of the Republican Party has a fucking outburst of frustration every time @realDonaldTrump tweets something. I’m pretty sure it looks just like this 😱😖😖😖😖!!! Followed by this 🤬🤬🤬! Followed by this 😊👏🏼👏🏼 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2018

– WWE wished a happy birthday on Sunday to Tiny Lister, who appeared in WWE as Zeus after he played the character in the Hulk Hogan-starring wrestling film No Holds Barred. Lister turned sixty on Sunday.