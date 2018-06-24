Quantcast

 

WWE News: Batista Slams Donald Trump Over Immigration Tweets, WWE Celebrates Tiny “Zeus” Lister’s Birthday

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista

– Batista took issue with Donald Trump and the Republican party over Trump’s latest tweets about immigration. After Trump posted to Twitter on Sunday arguing that undocumented workers should be removed from the country without “judges or court cases,” the WWE alumnus and actor posted the following:

– WWE wished a happy birthday on Sunday to Tiny Lister, who appeared in WWE as Zeus after he played the character in the Hulk Hogan-starring wrestling film No Holds Barred. Lister turned sixty on Sunday.

