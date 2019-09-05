WWE News: Batista Has Twitter Exchange With Sasha Banks, Lio Rush Releases New Music Video, Sin Cara Turns 42

– Former WWE Superstar Batista responded to a tweet from Sasha Banks this week. Initially, Sasha Banks wrote on Twitter,

“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause. #TheStandard #TheBlueprint #TheBoss” Batista later responded where he writes, “Well. #dreamchaser,” along with a gif image. You can check out that exchange below.

– Lio Rush has released the music video for his new single, “I Wonder.” You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstar Sin Cara celebrates his birthday today and turns 42 years old. As previously reported, Sin Cara shared a tweet this week promoting an upcoming WWE live event in El Paso, Texas and appeared to be hinting at a return to the ring. He reportedly signed a new WWE contract last March.