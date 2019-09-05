wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Has Twitter Exchange With Sasha Banks, Lio Rush Releases New Music Video, Sin Cara Turns 42
– Former WWE Superstar Batista responded to a tweet from Sasha Banks this week. Initially, Sasha Banks wrote on Twitter,
“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause. #TheStandard #TheBlueprint #TheBoss” Batista later responded where he writes, “Well. #dreamchaser,” along with a gif image. You can check out that exchange below.
You ain't never seen a fire like the one I'ma cause. #TheStandard #TheBlueprint #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/KTd4WluKJI
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 4, 2019
Well. #dreamchaser https://t.co/xG8DXsWtGo pic.twitter.com/9FXBFJygM8
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 4, 2019
– Lio Rush has released the music video for his new single, “I Wonder.” You can check out that video below.
– WWE Superstar Sin Cara celebrates his birthday today and turns 42 years old. As previously reported, Sin Cara shared a tweet this week promoting an upcoming WWE live event in El Paso, Texas and appeared to be hinting at a return to the ring. He reportedly signed a new WWE contract last March.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title
- UPDATE: AEW World Title Confirmed Found, Investigation Still Open
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test