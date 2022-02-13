wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Asks for Super Bowl Tickets, Nikkita Lyons NXT 2.0 Vignette, Top 10 Funniest Randy Orton Moments
– Today marks the five-year anniversary of Bayley winning her first WWE Raw Women’s Championship on February 13, 2017. In light of this, Bayley asked who would like to donate some Super Bowl tickets to her via Twitter. She wrote, “Hey, it’s my 5 year anniversary. Who’s giving me their tickets to the #SuperBowl?” You can check out her tweet below:
Hey, it’s my 5 year anniversary. Who’s giving me their tickets to the #SuperBowl ? pic.twitter.com/FEjLcco1JH
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 13, 2022
– WWE released the following video clip for the upcoming debut of Nikkita Lyons:
#WWENXT better get ready to hear the Lyon's roar. @nikkita_wwe 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Bk8jvq7qPY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 13, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Funniest Randy Orton Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Says People In WWE Turned On Him Due To His Donald Trump Support
- Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History