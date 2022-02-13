wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Asks for Super Bowl Tickets, Nikkita Lyons NXT 2.0 Vignette, Top 10 Funniest Randy Orton Moments

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Today marks the five-year anniversary of Bayley winning her first WWE Raw Women’s Championship on February 13, 2017. In light of this, Bayley asked who would like to donate some Super Bowl tickets to her via Twitter. She wrote, “Hey, it’s my 5 year anniversary. Who’s giving me their tickets to the #SuperBowl?” You can check out her tweet below:

– WWE released the following video clip for the upcoming debut of Nikkita Lyons:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Funniest Randy Orton Moments:

