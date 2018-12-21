WWE News: Bayley Attends Bar Wrestling Event, Daniel Bryan on ‘The Day Of’

– Bayley attended Joey Ryan’s Bar Wrestling event earlier this week and had a Falls Count Anywhere Thumb Wrestling War with Ryan. You can see posts by the company and Ryan below:

Thanks to @itsBayleyWWE for coming out to our show tonight and being so cool to our fans. Hope you enjoyed the show! pic.twitter.com/oEgcZUjP9o — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) December 20, 2018

Impromptu Falls Count Anywhere Thumb Wrestling War with @itsBayleyWWE last night at @BarWrestling. pic.twitter.com/rUcxQdX6Og — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) December 20, 2018

– Here is the latest video in WWE’s “Day Of” series, looking at Daniel Bryan before his match with AJ Styles at WWE TLC: