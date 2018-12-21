Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Attends Bar Wrestling Event, Daniel Bryan on ‘The Day Of’

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley

– Bayley attended Joey Ryan’s Bar Wrestling event earlier this week and had a Falls Count Anywhere Thumb Wrestling War with Ryan. You can see posts by the company and Ryan below:

– Here is the latest video in WWE’s “Day Of” series, looking at Daniel Bryan before his match with AJ Styles at WWE TLC:

article topics :

Bar Wrestling, Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Joey Ryan, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading