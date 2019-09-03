wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch Celebrate Their Attack on Becky Lynch, Superstars Visit Children’s Hospital, Asuka Launches Game Channel
– As previously reported, Bayley turned heel last night on Raw and attacked Becky Lynch. WWE released a post-match video showing Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrating and relishing their attack on Becky Lynch after Raw went off the air. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Superstars recently visited John Hopkin’s Children’s Hospital this week before Raw. Braun Strowman also tweeted on the experience, which you can see below.
Thank you John Hopkins Children’s Hospital for everything you do! We will continue to fight 👊 to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. These future Superstars at the true #Heroes! #ConnorsCure pic.twitter.com/n3ac4Mtxex
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 2, 2019
Unbelievable time with the kiddos this morning!!!! #BestPartOfTheJob https://t.co/GdNBlxwykh
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 2, 2019
The kids have captured the @WWE women’s tag team champions @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE 😱. @WWECommunity @TheVFoundation @hopkinskimmel @ConnorsCure @HopkinsKids. #believeinthefight pic.twitter.com/HwStxUaK6p
— Hopkins Med News (@HopkinsMedNews) September 2, 2019
Thank you to @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE @BraunStrowman and @KingRicochet from@WWE and @WWECommunity for visiting @HopkinsKids today.@ConnorsCure@HopkinsMedNews@HopkinsMedicine @TheVFoundation
#believeinthefight pic.twitter.com/Zw6gAvK6b4
— Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center (@hopkinskimmel) September 2, 2019
Today our kids are celebrating #LaborDay with @WWE superstars @BraunStrowman @KingRicochet @AlexaBliss_WWE and @NikkiCrossWWE. @WWECommunity @HopkinsKids @ConnorsCure @hopkinskimmel @TheVFoundation #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/CDfhk3OAHp
— Hopkins Med News (@HopkinsMedNews) September 2, 2019
Arts and crafts with @WWE superstars @AlexaBliss_WWE and @NikkiCrossWWE. @WWECommunity @HopkinsKids @ConnorsCure @hopkinskimmel @HopkinsMedNews @HopkinsMedicine @TheVFoundation #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/UwfZPSnHsd
— Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center (@hopkinskimmel) September 2, 2019
Who better to get hitting instructions from than @KingRicochet and @BraunStrowman 🤗 @ConnorsCure @WWECommunity @TheVFoundation @hopkinskimmel #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/QYLVPRub0D
— Hopkins Med News (@HopkinsMedNews) September 2, 2019
Bowling with @WWE Tag Team Champion @BraunStrowman. @ConnorsCure @WWECommunity @TheVFoundation @HopkinsMedNews @HopkinsMedicine #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/X7boLYKivU
— Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center (@hopkinskimmel) September 2, 2019
She scores!!!! Playing soccer with @KingRicochet. @connorscure @thevfoundation@wwecommunity @hopkinskimmel @HopkinsKids #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/8R0Cm5wmnK
— Hopkins Med News (@HopkinsMedNews) September 2, 2019
Time to paint with @WWE women’s tag team champion @AlexaBliss_WWE and #Raw tag team champion @BraunStrowman. @WWECommunity @hopkinskimmel @ConnorsCure @TheVFoundation #believeinthefight pic.twitter.com/yQod5QovkA
— Hopkins Med News (@HopkinsMedNews) September 2, 2019
– WWE Superstar Asuka has launched her own YouTube gaming channel called KanaChanTV. She released a new video where she plays Super Mario Maker 2, which you can check out below.
