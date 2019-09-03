wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch Celebrate Their Attack on Becky Lynch, Superstars Visit Children’s Hospital, Asuka Launches Game Channel

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Bayley turned heel last night on Raw and attacked Becky Lynch. WWE released a post-match video showing Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrating and relishing their attack on Becky Lynch after Raw went off the air. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstars recently visited John Hopkin’s Children’s Hospital this week before Raw. Braun Strowman also tweeted on the experience, which you can see below.

– WWE Superstar Asuka has launched her own YouTube gaming channel called KanaChanTV. She released a new video where she plays Super Mario Maker 2, which you can check out below.

