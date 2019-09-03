WWE News: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch Celebrate Their Attack on Becky Lynch, Superstars Visit Children’s Hospital, Asuka Launches Game Channel

– As previously reported, Bayley turned heel last night on Raw and attacked Becky Lynch. WWE released a post-match video showing Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrating and relishing their attack on Becky Lynch after Raw went off the air. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstars recently visited John Hopkin’s Children’s Hospital this week before Raw. Braun Strowman also tweeted on the experience, which you can see below.

Thank you John Hopkins Children’s Hospital for everything you do! We will continue to fight 👊 to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. These future Superstars at the true #Heroes! #ConnorsCure pic.twitter.com/n3ac4Mtxex — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 2, 2019

Unbelievable time with the kiddos this morning!!!! #BestPartOfTheJob https://t.co/GdNBlxwykh — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 2, 2019

– WWE Superstar Asuka has launched her own YouTube gaming channel called KanaChanTV. She released a new video where she plays Super Mario Maker 2, which you can check out below.