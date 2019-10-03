wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Wants to Face Candice LeRae at HIAC, Roman Reigns Meet & Greet Cancelled, Alexa Bliss Visits Oktoberfest in Munich

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Bayley tweeted out to Candice LeRae about a possible match at Hell in a Cell 2019. You can check out what she had to say below. Bayley wrote to Candice LeRae, “@CandiceLeRae well damn. I still don’t have a match at HIAC. How about another title match?”

– WWE Universe announced that a scheduled Meet & Greet with Roman Reigns at FOX Studios was canceled. You can check out the announcement below.

Per the announcement, “Due to impending rain showers, tomorrow’s scheduled Meet & Greet at FOX Studios has been canceled. You can still tune-in to see @WWERomanReigns tomorrow morning on FOX & Friends!”

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss attended Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. You can check out the video of her going to Oktoberfest below.

