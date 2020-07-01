wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley & Candice LeRae’s Entrance Themes Released, Behind the Scenes of My Spy, Latest UpUpDownDown

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Smackdown 10-11-19

– WWE has posted Bayley and Candice LeRae’s entrance themes online. You can see them below via the WWE Music YouTube account:

– The latest UpUpDownDown is online, with Tyler Breeze and Cesaro playing Uno:

– A new WWE video goes behind the scenes of Batista’s new movie My Spy, which is now available on Amazon Prime:

