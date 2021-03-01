wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Featured In Newest Canvas 2 Canvas, Lilian Garcia Shares Classic Interview With Tamina
– In the newest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger creates a new painting of Bayley. You can watch the Bayley video below.
– Lilan Garcia has released another interview in her Chasing Glory Classic Series, with the newest episode focusing on a conversation with Tamina. Here’s the description for the video:
On this episode of the “Chasing Glory Classics Series”, Lilian sits down with WWE Superstar, Tamina Snuka in this NEVER BEFORE SEEN interview backstage at Monday Night RAW. Making her first PODCAST DEBUT, Tamina discusses all about her family and why it’s important to follow in her father’s footsteps while creating a new legacy for herself.
Find out about Tamina’s previous tryouts with the WWE and the unfortunate response she received on why she didn’t get initially hired. She reveals what it was like to be in JAIL in addition to addressing the allegations that surrounded her father toward the end of his life.
Tamina mentions the advice The Rock has given her as well as her reaction to receiving her first t-shirt after nearly a decade in the WWE. Tamina talks about what it’s like to be the first female Polynesian WWE wrestler and her honest feelings when Nia Jax became Raw Women’s Champion. THAT’S only scratching the surface for this mother and locker room veteran. It’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring with Tamina Snuka.
