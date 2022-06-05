WWE News: Bayley Claps Back at Bianca Belair & Warns Matt Camp, John Cena’s Top 10 Greatest Attitude Adjustments, Must See HIAC Matches

– Bayley responded to comments made by Bianca Belair on today’s WWE’s The Bump preview show for Hell in Cell, where Belair comments on beating Bayley, one of the Four Horsewomen, at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

Bayley said on the clip, “Beating one of the 4 Horsewomen has nothing to do with what it takes to BE one of us. And until you learn that….you got a long ways to go BELONCA. Ps @TheMattCamp Please practice how to say my name correctly. You’re sounding like @MichaelCole”

The former WWE SmackDown and Raw Women’s Champion has been out since last year due to an injury.

