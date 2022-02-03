WWE News: Bayley Comments On Lita Returning While She’s Out Injured, NXT UK Lineup, New Peacemaker Episode Available

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on Lita returning as an active wrestler while Bayley is currently out with an injury. Lita will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bayley wrote: “Another amazing legend returning to action while I’m out injured??!!?!! Y’all are making me blush.”

– Today’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* Japanese Street Fight: Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

* NXT Tag Team Championship Top Contender Tournament Finals: Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff

– A new episode of the HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena in the title role, is now available.