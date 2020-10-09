wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Doesn’t Want Peyton Royce On Smackdown, New WWE Pumpkin Pins, Asuka Upgrades Her PC
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce asked her fans if they want to see her move to Smackdown in the WWE Draft. Bayley doesn’t.
Is this what you want?
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) October 9, 2020
Nope
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 9, 2020
– WWE Shop is selling new collectible Halloween pins featuring Mankind, Kane, the Fiend and Asuka on pumpkins.
– Asuka has posted a new video in which she upgrades her PC.