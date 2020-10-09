wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Doesn’t Want Peyton Royce On Smackdown, New WWE Pumpkin Pins, Asuka Upgrades Her PC

October 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce asked her fans if they want to see her move to Smackdown in the WWE Draft. Bayley doesn’t.

– WWE Shop is selling new collectible Halloween pins featuring Mankind, Kane, the Fiend and Asuka on pumpkins.

– Asuka has posted a new video in which she upgrades her PC.

