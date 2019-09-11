WWE News: Bayley Wants to Elevate the Women’s Division, Flash Morgan Webster Tweets Title Belt Video

– WWE released a backstage interview video with Bayley after Smackdown Live where she spoke about Charlotte Flair being ringside to see Bayley defeat Ember Moon. You can check out that video below.

When asked about Charlotte Flair saying she doesn’t have to beat Bayley, Bayley has to beat hear, Bayley stated, “She says I have to beat her…and I will.”

– Flash Morgan Webster shared a video tweet of the finishing touches being put on the NXT UK tag team titles ahead of South Wales Subculture’s title defense today. You can check out that clip below.

Finishing touches being added to the @NXTUK Tag Team Championships before South Wales Subculture’s first title defence tonight.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/pxyD8lEWKc — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) September 11, 2019

– PWInsider reports that a number of bug fixes have been made to the WWE Network app for Amazon Fire Stick with its latest update. Additionally, the app has been updated for Roku.