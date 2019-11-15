WWE News: Bayley Fires Shot at Triple H After NXT Appearance, NXT UK Highlights

– Bayley had a response for Triple H welcoming her to the war after she appeared on last night’s NXT, and it’s a familiar one to The Game. The Smackdown Women’s Champion got some revenge on Shayna Baszler on last night’s episode, attacking her and several other female NXT stars in the build to Survivor Series.

Triple H posted to Twitter and told Bayley, “Glad you found your way home. Welcome to the battle. Now we’re talking,” which prompted Bayley to respond:

– WWE posted the highlights for this week’s episode of NXT UK which you can check out below. Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode is here.