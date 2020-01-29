wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Headed to San Jose Sharks Game, Stock Up
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Bayley is off to see the San Jose Sharks tonight, but doesn’t want the fans to bug her while she’s there. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted to Twitter:
Bay Area, Mama Champ’s coming home to the @SAPCenter to hangout with the @SanJoseSharks tonight.
Don’t bother me.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 29, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $60.94 on Wednesday, up $0.51 (0.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara On Turning Down an EVOLVE Contract, Nearly Signing With Lucha Underground, Reaction To His ‘Spanish God’ Nickname
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes