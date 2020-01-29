WWE News: Bayley Headed to San Jose Sharks Game, Stock Up

– Bayley is off to see the San Jose Sharks tonight, but doesn’t want the fans to bug her while she’s there. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted to Twitter:

Bay Area, Mama Champ’s coming home to the @SAPCenter to hangout with the @SanJoseSharks tonight. Don’t bother me. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 29, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $60.94 on Wednesday, up $0.51 (0.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04% on the day.