WWE News: Bayley Helps With Hurricane Helene Relief, Vault Releases Dusty Rhodes’ Last Match, El Hijo Del Santo Wrestles on Super Astros

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Bayley visited the Greenville community before SmackDown to support Hurricane Helene relief:

– The WWE Vault released a video of Dusty Rhodes’ last match, showing him team with Cody Rhodes and Goldust at an FCW live event:

– WWE released a match featuring El Hijo del Santo and Negro Casas wrestling El Pantera and Taka Michinoku on WWE Super Astros:

WWE, WWE Vault, Jeffrey Harris

