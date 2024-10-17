wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Interacts With Young Fan at Newcastle Event, Kevin Owens’ Most Villainous Moments, NXT Superstars Reveal Who Would Play Them in a Movie
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a video from their Newcastle live event earlier this week, showing Bayley interacting with a young fan sitting ringside during her match. You can view that clip below:
– WWE Playlist showcased Kevin Owens’ Most Villainous Moments:
– WWE shared a video showing Superstars talking about which actors should play them in a movie:
"What actor would play you in a movie?"
Some of these answers are spot on. 👀 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/96wPKrHTqv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win