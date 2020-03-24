wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Invites Charly Caruso To Join Wrestlemania Title Match, No Way Jose’s 50 Squat Challenge, Bella Twins Ask Fans To Be Safe
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley invited Charly Caruso to join the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania. The match currently includes Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans.
Bayley wrote: “Hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige.”
Charly replied: “Hmmm….actually I would. Count me in…”
.@CharlyOnTV hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 24, 2020
Hmmm….actually I would. Count me in…😉 https://t.co/fPRS0JbEch
— Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 24, 2020
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video asking their fans to remain safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.
– No Way Jose has posted a new tweet asking fans to take part in the ’50 Squat Challenge’.
Do you accept @WWENoWayJose’s challenge? 👀 #50SquatChallenge https://t.co/eO75IQYoKl
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Explains the Importance Chris Benoit Had on His Career, on Bringing David Benoit and Nancy Benoit’s Sister Together Years Later
- AEW Announces Postponed Shows, Reveals Dynamite Will Be Taped On Closed Set Indefinitely
- Chris Jericho on His Involvement With Dark Side of the Ring’s Season Premiere, Its Approach to the Chris Benoit Story
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage