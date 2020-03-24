WWE News: Bayley Invites Charly Caruso To Join Wrestlemania Title Match, No Way Jose’s 50 Squat Challenge, Bella Twins Ask Fans To Be Safe

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley invited Charly Caruso to join the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania. The match currently includes Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans.

Bayley wrote: “Hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige.”

Charly replied: “Hmmm….actually I would. Count me in…”

.@CharlyOnTV hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 24, 2020

Hmmm….actually I would. Count me in…😉 https://t.co/fPRS0JbEch — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 24, 2020

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video asking their fans to remain safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

– No Way Jose has posted a new tweet asking fans to take part in the ’50 Squat Challenge’.