wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Invites Charly Caruso To Join Wrestlemania Title Match, No Way Jose’s 50 Squat Challenge, Bella Twins Ask Fans To Be Safe

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
bayley wwe smackdown 21420

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley invited Charly Caruso to join the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania. The match currently includes Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans.

Bayley wrote: “Hey sorry Shayna was so mean tonight. Do you want a title match at Wrestlemania? I’m having a battle royal invitational elimination match made by ex general manager, Paige.

Charly replied: “Hmmm….actually I would. Count me in…

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video asking their fans to remain safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

– No Way Jose has posted a new tweet asking fans to take part in the ’50 Squat Challenge’.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Bella Twins, No Way Jose, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading