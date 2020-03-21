WWE News: Bayley Says She and Sasha Banks Are Fine, Offers Renee Young Slot in Title Match, More Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights

– During last night’s Smackdown, Paige revealed that Bayley will defend her WWE Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania 36 against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans. After that, Bayley asked Renee Young if she wants in since Paige was handing out title shots. You can see that exchange below.

Bayley wrote, “Hey @ReneeYoungWWE, Paige is handing out title shots….you want in??!???? @WWEonFOX would love it!!!!!!!!!!” Renee Young responded, “You don’t want this super kick, Bayley.”

Also, after Sasha Banks was also booked in the WrestleMania 36 title match, she tweeted, “Will everyone just stop complaining?!??? Everything is fine!!!! I’m fine!!!! Sasha is fine!!!!! Just shhhhhhhhhhhh”

