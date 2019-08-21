wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley On Her Match With Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions, Andrade and Zelina Vega Talk Smackdown Win

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley appeared in a new video after Smackdown discussing her upcoming match with Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions. You can see the video below, where she says it was only a matter of time before Flair challenged her, and that Flair is too wrapped up in her own head to understand Bayley’s goals in building the Smackdown women’s division:

– WWE also posted video of Andrade and Zelina Vega reacting to Andrade’s King of the Ring first-round win. The two talk about how they’re destined to win the tournament and be crowned royalty:

