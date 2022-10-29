wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Bayley Image Credit: WWE

– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played Gotham Knights on UpUpDownDown this week:

– WWE Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night[s show is now available:

