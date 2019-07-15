wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley on Unleashing Her Savage Side at Extreme Rules, Drew Gulak React to Raw Tag Title Defense
July 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Bayley appeared in a new video after her Extreme Rules win discussing how she had to get a bit more savage to come out victorious. You can see Bayley talking in the below video about how, being in one of the tougher matches of her life, she was willing to do whatever it took to reclaim the title:
– Also appearing in a backstage video were The Revival, who react to their win over The Usos to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship. The two talk about how they’re the best tag team ever to compete and that they kept their promise, putting a halt to the Usos’ momentum:
