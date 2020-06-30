wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Praises Peyton Royce After RAW, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, New WWE Merchandise

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Smackdown

– After her match with Ruby Riott on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Peyton Royce got words of praise from Bayley. The Smackdown Women’s Champion answered a tweet from FOX about Royce’s wrestling ability.

She wrote: “Guys, Peyton has ALWAYS been this good.

– Speaking of RAW, here are highlights from last night’s episode.

– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for the Street Profits as well as a new art print for Seth Rollins.

