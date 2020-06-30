wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Praises Peyton Royce After RAW, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, New WWE Merchandise
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
– After her match with Ruby Riott on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Peyton Royce got words of praise from Bayley. The Smackdown Women’s Champion answered a tweet from FOX about Royce’s wrestling ability.
She wrote: “Guys, Peyton has ALWAYS been this good.”
Guys, Peyton has ALWAYS been this good.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 30, 2020
– Speaking of RAW, here are highlights from last night’s episode.
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for the Street Profits as well as a new art print for Seth Rollins.
More Trending Stories
- Big E Says He Wasn’t Surprised By Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wrestling Industry
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role
- Jim Cornette Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Says He Just Has a Fun Sex Life, Addresses Sexual Photos of His Wife
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release