wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reacts To Hell in a Cell Match With Sasha Banks, PBA Awarding WWE Title To Winner, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley WWE Hell in a Cell

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to defending her Smackdown women’s title against Sasha Banks inside a Hell in a Cell match at the PPV event of the same name.

She wrote: “My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good.

– WWE has posted a new video revealing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– The PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Tour event will award a WWE Championship to the winner. It airs on FOX Sports at 8 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading