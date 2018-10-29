WWE News: Bayley Reflects on Her Evolution Experience, Asuka Shares Photo Booth Pictures

– Bayley took to her Twitter account on Monday to reflect on her experience at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV. The Raw star, who teamed with Sasha Banks and Natalya to defeat the Riott Squad, posted:

Trying to find words to explain the feelings of last night. The feeling in the building, in the ring, backstage. It was like the first Takeover, or a Wrestlemania. To see everyone come together to create this magic was something so real & so special. But, you fans are our heroes. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 29, 2018

– Asuka shared the following pics that she took at a photo booth set up backstage at Evolution: