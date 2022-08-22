wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Remembers NXT Match With AJ Lee, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns’ Returns, Latest Brandi on the Rocks Video
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about her match with AJ Lee in NXT back in 2013.
She wrote: “Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?”
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various returns of Roman Reigns.
– A new episode of Brandi Rhodes’ series ‘Brandi on the Rocks’ is now online.
