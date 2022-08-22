wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Remembers NXT Match With AJ Lee, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns’ Returns, Latest Brandi on the Rocks Video

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Bayley Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about her match with AJ Lee in NXT back in 2013.

She wrote: “Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various returns of Roman Reigns.

– A new episode of Brandi Rhodes’ series ‘Brandi on the Rocks’ is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Lee, Bayley, Brandi Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading