WWE News: Bayley Responds to Women’s Elimination Chamber Announcement, The Bella Twins Share Backstage Royal Rumble Vlog, Note on Classic Content Drop for Peacock & Network

– The still currently injured WWE Superstar Bayley had a short emoji reaction to the announcement of the women’s Elimination Chamber match at this month’s event. The winner of the match will receive a Raw Women’s title shot against the champion at WrestleMania 38.

Currently, the match is scheduled to feature Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki Ash, with one more opponent expected to be added. You can see Bayley’s tweet on the match announcement below:

– The Bella Twins released a backstage vlog from WWE Royal Rumble 2022. The event saw the Hall of Famers make their in-ring returns during the women’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out that vlog below:

– PWInsider reports that the classic WWE content drop for this month is expected to be episodes of WWF Superstars or some older house shows. Additionally, this pattern of classic content drops for Peacock and the WWE Network will likely continue.