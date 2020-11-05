wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reveals Her Favorite Band, Zelina Vega Answers Speed Questions for Lilian Garcia, Full Undertaker vs. Mankind Match

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, former WWE women’s champion Bayley revealed Paramore as her favorite band. You can view that clip of her appearance below.

– Lilian Garcia released another clip of her show with an appearance by Zelina Vega, where Vega answers some speed round questions.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Mankind vs. The Undertaker from Survivor Series 1996, which you can view here:

