WWE News: Bayley Reveals Her Favorite Band, Zelina Vega Answers Speed Questions for Lilian Garcia, Full Undertaker vs. Mankind Match
November 5, 2020
– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, former WWE women’s champion Bayley revealed Paramore as her favorite band. You can view that clip of her appearance below.
– Lilian Garcia released another clip of her show with an appearance by Zelina Vega, where Vega answers some speed round questions.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Mankind vs. The Undertaker from Survivor Series 1996, which you can view here:
