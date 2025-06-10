wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reveals Her Plans for Becky Lynch, More Raw Video Highlights

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley WWE Raw 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley made her return last night on WWE Raw, targeting the attacker who took her out of WrestleMania 41, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Bayley later commented on her return and plans for Lynch via social media. She wrote, “Gonna make The Man my bitch #WWERaw”

