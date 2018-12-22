wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Says It’s Cool To Be A Female Wrestling Fan, Preview For NXT VR, Preview For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown Live
– In an interview with The Star, Bayley spoke about how it’s cool for women to be fans of wrestling now.
She said: “It’s very cool to inspire other girls to be a WWE star. They used to say it wasn’t a girlie thing and it’s something i used to get all the time – they looked at me weird because I watched wrestling. But now it’s such a normal thing to be a fan and cool to be a female superstar some day. “I love meeting kids and hearing teenagers say they want to train. It’s a dream come true.”
– WWE has released a preview of Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, which falls on Christmas:
This Christmas, @RusevBUL challenges @ShinsukeN for the #USTitle and @ShaneMcMahon stops by #MizTV on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/fYjAwM5YzI
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2018
– WWE has posted a video of TV personality & tech expert Katie Linendoll at the Staples Center for NXT Takeover: War Games II, getting an inside look at NXT VR.