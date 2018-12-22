Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Says It’s Cool To Be A Female Wrestling Fan, Preview For NXT VR, Preview For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown Live

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley

– In an interview with The Star, Bayley spoke about how it’s cool for women to be fans of wrestling now.

She said: “It’s very cool to inspire other girls to be a WWE star. They used to say it wasn’t a girlie thing and it’s something i used to get all the time – they looked at me weird because I watched wrestling. But now it’s such a normal thing to be a fan and cool to be a female superstar some day. “I love meeting kids and hearing teenagers say they want to train. It’s a dream come true.

– WWE has released a preview of Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, which falls on Christmas:

– WWE has posted a video of TV personality & tech expert Katie Linendoll at the Staples Center for NXT Takeover: War Games II, getting an inside look at NXT VR.

article topics :

Bayley, NXT VR, Smackdown Live, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading