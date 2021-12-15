WWE News: Bayley Says She & Austin Theory Are Now ‘New Best Friends,’ Rumble Debuts on Paramount+, Xavier Woods Plays Mario Kart 8

– Former WWE women’s champion Bayley appears to be a big fan of Raw Superstar Austin Theory. She noted on Twitter earlier this week, “Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends.” You can view her tweet below:

– The WWE Studios CG-animated feature, Rumble is now available on Paramount+. The film features the voice of WWE talents such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

– Xavier Woods played some Mario Kart 8 in a new UpUpDownDown Let’s Play: