wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Says She & Austin Theory Are Now ‘New Best Friends,’ Rumble Debuts on Paramount+, Xavier Woods Plays Mario Kart 8
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE women’s champion Bayley appears to be a big fan of Raw Superstar Austin Theory. She noted on Twitter earlier this week, “Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends.” You can view her tweet below:
Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends. pic.twitter.com/1QnuE708Bh
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 14, 2021
– The WWE Studios CG-animated feature, Rumble is now available on Paramount+. The film features the voice of WWE talents such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.
– Xavier Woods played some Mario Kart 8 in a new UpUpDownDown Let’s Play:
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Shoots Down Reports She Had Heat With Ronda Rousey
- Mick Foley On Favorite Of His ‘Three Faces Of Foley’ Characters, WWE Backlash 2004 Match With Randy Orton
- CM Punk & Adam Cole Discuss How AEW’s Roster Allows For Five Years Worth Of Future Matches
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE