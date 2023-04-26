WWE News: Bayley Says She Studies FTR Matches, NXT Spring Breakin’ Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley said that she’s become a ‘tag team specialist’ after studying FTR.

She wrote: “Let’s just say that I’m a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR.”

The tweet was in a response to a clip in which she fell into the ring to distract the referee, something that Cash wheeler did in NXT.

