WWE News: Bayley Shares Championship-Laden Throwback Pic, UpUpDownDown Video

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Smackdown 10-11-19

– Bayley posted a throwback pic of herself with all of her accomplishments to Instagram yesterday. You can see the pic below, in which she has all of her titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase:

– UpUpDownDown aired a livestream of a championship battle between Team Kofi and Team Cesaro, as you can see below:

