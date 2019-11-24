wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Shares Championship-Laden Throwback Pic, UpUpDownDown Video
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Bayley posted a throwback pic of herself with all of her accomplishments to Instagram yesterday. You can see the pic below, in which she has all of her titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase:
– UpUpDownDown aired a livestream of a championship battle between Team Kofi and Team Cesaro, as you can see below:
It’s TEAM ENDGEGNER vs. TEAM 24/7 in a #SurvivorSeries Match for the #UUDD Title!
Delivered by @Grubhub. Get $10 off your first delivery of $15 or more by using code SURVIVOR. https://t.co/tpALh4GyBE https://t.co/XtHyu4LYtC
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release