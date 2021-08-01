wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Shares Old Photo With Her & John Cena, Carmelo Hayes Turns 27, Top 10 SummerSlam Title Wins of the Last Decade
August 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Bayley shared a throwback photo today showing her when she was younger together with John Cena. You can check out that tweet below:
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 1, 2021
– NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes celebrates his birthday today. He turns 27 years old. NXT wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:
Birthday wishes go out to #NXTBreakout competitor @Carmelo_WWE! 🎈🥳 pic.twitter.com/9QAxPN1NEk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2021
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 SummerSlam Title Wins of the Last Decade, which you can see below: