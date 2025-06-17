wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Shares Photo of Her Punching Out Becky Lynch, Grayson Waller Hypes Shows in Perth, Sheamus Teases Next Guest for Celtic Warrior Workouts

June 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley WWE Raw 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Bayley shared an image on her social media account showing her punching out Becky Lynch last night on WWE Raw. The two wrestlers will face each other for Lynch’s Intercontinental Title on next week’s show.

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller hyped WWE coming to Perth later this October with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and Raw. You can view that clip below:

– Sheamus teased his next guest on Celtic Warrior Workouts:

