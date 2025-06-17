– Bayley shared an image on her social media account showing her punching out Becky Lynch last night on WWE Raw. The two wrestlers will face each other for Lynch’s Intercontinental Title on next week’s show.

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller hyped WWE coming to Perth later this October with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and Raw. You can view that clip below:

We all know who @GraysonWWE's backing this Origin! WWE Superstars are picking sides and bringing the action back to Perth this October with SmackDown, Crown Jewel and Raw! 🇦🇺🔥 🎟️ https://t.co/wYnMXSlvl3 #WWE #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/5GqTG3F0KW — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 17, 2025

– Sheamus teased his next guest on Celtic Warrior Workouts: