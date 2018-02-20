WWE News: Bayley Shares Pic From Potential Interview Segment, Usos & Noami Talking With Fans Tonight

– Bayley posted a pic to Twitter for what looks like an interview segment alongside Diamond Dallas Page. You can see the pic below, in which the Raw star is sitting next to DDP across from Corey Graves in a room with Randy Savage art prints against the wall. Page was backstage at Raw last night filming interview segments for the upcoming Randy Savage Unreleased DVD set.

– PWInsider reports that Jimmy Uso and Naomi will be the social media commentators for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge. This week’s show will feature Charlotte and Bobby Roode vs. Nia Jax and Apollo.