WWE News: Bayley Shares Pic With The Revival, Ali Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura, Tyler Breeze on IC Title Match Airing on Pre-Show
– Bayley posted a new picture with The Revival, showing off their respective titles. You can see the pic below via Twitter:
Forever.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/PwD54E4UZF
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 15, 2019
– Ali wants a match with the new Intercontinental Champion. Ali posted the following to Twitter after Shinsuke Nakamura won the title:
Hey @ShinsukeN #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/0zJjymipeA
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 14, 2019
– Speaking of the IC Title, Tyler Breeze responded to fans not happy with the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor match match being on the Kickoff show:
Orrrrr it’s adding importance to the preshow https://t.co/GMQ1Q9FFuV
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 15, 2019
