WWE News: Bayley Shares Pic With The Revival, Ali Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura, Tyler Breeze on IC Title Match Airing on Pre-Show

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley posted a new picture with The Revival, showing off their respective titles. You can see the pic below via Twitter:

– Ali wants a match with the new Intercontinental Champion. Ali posted the following to Twitter after Shinsuke Nakamura won the title:

– Speaking of the IC Title, Tyler Breeze responded to fans not happy with the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor match match being on the Kickoff show:

Ali, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival, Tyler Breeze, Jeremy Thomas

