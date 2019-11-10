WWE News: Bayley Made Sick by Wrestling in Dublin Today (Video), Zack Ryder Unboxes Classic Happy Meal Toys, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The Undisputed Era Artwork

– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bayley was in action at today’s WWE live event in Dublin, Ireland. Before her match, she cut a promo saying, “It makes me sick that I have be here tonight. Of all the places I have to come, I have to come to Dublin!” She added, “If you think about it, your hometown hero, Becky Lynch, is not here. So, if she doesn’t want to come here, what the hell makes you think that I want to be here?!”

Bayley then declared she is going to make her match at the event a preview of what she’s going to do at Survivor Series against Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Bayley was victorious at today’s event.

– The Major WF Podcast channel released a video of Zack Ryder and his fiance, Chelsea Green, unboxing some blind box happy meal toys for McDonald’s that were released this week. You can check out that video below.

– This week’s video is out for WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, which features new artwork for The Undisputed Era. You can check out that video below.