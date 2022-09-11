WWE News: Bayley Supports Sasha Banks and Naomi At NYFW, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Cody Rhodes’ Dog Has Surgery

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week. The two were joined by Bayley, who showed up to support them.

Naomi wrote: “Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us @itsBayleyWWE. (just know you can still get swung on tho). ”

Banks added: “Our role model.”

– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

– In a post on his Instagram Story, Cody Rhodes revealed that his dog Pharaoh recently had surgery.

He wrote: “Pharoah got surgery too…his knee is fixed and he’s happy and healthy.“