WWE News: Bayley Supports Sasha Banks and Naomi At NYFW, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Cody Rhodes’ Dog Has Surgery
– As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week. The two were joined by Bayley, who showed up to support them.
Naomi wrote: “Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us @itsBayleyWWE. (just know you can still get swung on tho). ”
Banks added: “Our role model.”
Our role model @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/Wqf0NZE62s
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) September 10, 2022
– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.
– In a post on his Instagram Story, Cody Rhodes revealed that his dog Pharaoh recently had surgery.
He wrote: “Pharoah got surgery too…his knee is fixed and he’s happy and healthy.“
