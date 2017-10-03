WWE News: Bayley Talks About Making Her Character Dark, WWE Exec on NYCC Panel

– Bayley recently spoke with Metro, and spoke about a potential heel turn or dark side to her character. Here is what she had to say…

“It’s something I think about because I know anything is possible when you’re with WWE. I don’t know if I have to go to the dark side, although I do read all the tweets and I do know it’s what the fans are kinda hoping for. As a performer I need to change in the ring, to be a little bit more aggressive and go about things in a different way rather than Bayley following the rules all the time. I might have to bend the rules a little bit to get what I want this time around. I realized when I was out with my injury that I need to go about things differently and not let people push me around so much.”

– On Thursday at the New York Comic Con, there will be a Women in Toys NY panel titled “The Power of Narrative: Iconic Characters and How They Reflect a Dynamic Culture.” Casey Collins, the Executive Vice President of Consumer Products at WWE will be speaking at the panel. [Credit: PWinsider.com]